Cold Case Cracked: Silver Spring Man Arrested For 2022 Apartment Murder, Police Say

Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday, Sept. 3, that Jason Duane Moore, 47, of Silver Spring, has been charged in connection with the 2022 killing of Nathaniel Potts, 29.

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at about 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street at the Summit Hills apartments in Silver Spring for a report of a shooting.

Potts was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division identified Moore as the suspect.

A warrant was obtained on Monday, Sept. 1, charging him with:

First-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, members of Montgomery County Police and the US Marshals Task Force arrested Moore without incident.

He was taken to the Central Processing Unit, where he was served with the warrant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.