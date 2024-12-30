Christmas Miracle: Silver Spring Mom Scores $50K Scratch-Off Win During Family Snack Run

Lilian Hernandez of Silver Spring, a mother of two, scratched her way to a life-altering windfall thanks to a $5 Deluxe Crossword 9th Edition ticket she bought on a whim.

The inspiration?

Her aunt, Norma Hernandez, a seasoned Lottery enthusiast who convinced her to give it a try.

"We thought it would be a fun thing to do."

The family outing to the Safeway at on Georgia Avenue turned into an unforgettable moment.

“I’ve never played before,” Lilian mused. “We scanned it, and I saw $50 and said, ‘Oh, kids, you can get what you want.’” But after a second scan, disbelief set in as they realized the ticket was worth a staggering $50,000.

“It’s the biggest blessing we’ve had,” Lilian said, still in shock as she claimed the prize this week.

A store clerk’s quiet advice to sign the ticket and keep it safe proved crucial.

After dropping off the kids at home, Lilian called family in El Salvador to share the news, waking up her brother, who is from Maryland but was visiting family there, and immediately instructed her to guard the ticket like gold.

The emergency veterinary hospital worker plans to use the funds to pay bills, chip away at her mortgage, and help family members in need. There may also be some more snacks on the way.

The Safeway where she bought the winning ticket isn’t walking away empty-handed either—it will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

