Silver Spring resident Chase William Mulligan pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child sexual abuse material after targeting minors on social media and "sextorted them."

Specifically, through the scheme, prosecutors say that Mulligan coerced at least 108 girls — ranging from ages 5-17 — to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.

When the girls told him they no longer wanted to send him sexually graphic images, Mulligan threatened to post the images online or come to their house, they noted.

"Mulligan used manipulation, fear, and intimidation to exploit over 100 young victims," US Attorney Kelly Hayes said.

"Now we must ensure that we send a clear message to Mulligan, and others, that those who abuse the most vulnerable members of our communities will pay a steep price."

According to Mulligan's plea agreement, between 2019 and December 2023, he used numerous Snapchat, Discord, Roblox, Skype, Omegle, and Instagram accounts to target young girls.

His victims included minors in the US, as well as:

Canada;

Denmark;

Spain;

Philippines;

Australia;

United Kingdom.

Prosecutors say that "Mulligan also directed minors to expose their genital areas and engage in sexual conduct."

"Additionally, Mulligan coerced multiple girls to urinate on camera, insert objects into their genitalia, and participate in sexual acts with dogs."

When the victims sought to cut off contact with Mulligan, prosecutors say that he threatened to publicly post the images or come to their homes.

"Mulligan wanted the victims to send more images depicting increasingly graphic sexual conduct."

As part of his plea agreement, Mulligan must register as a sex offender in places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

"Chase Mulligan is a depraved and dangerous predator. He used social media to target, viciously threaten, and horribly abuse more than 100 minor victims – one as young as five years old,” FBI Special Agent in Charge William DelBagno stated.

When he is sentenced in August, Mulligan will face a minimum of 15 years and up to 60 years in federal prison.

“His abhorrent behavior is not diminished by the fact he was thousands of miles away and never met his victims, rather, it’s the opposite," DelBagno continued.

"Despite his distance, he presents a serious threat to any child he can access through the Internet."

