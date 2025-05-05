Now, her family is remembering her as a “beautiful soul” and rallying to support the little boy she left behind.

Brianna Burton, 24, of Centreville, was a devoted mom to a 3-year-old boy when she was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic-related murder.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, Montgomery County Police responded to a Silver Spring hospital where Burton had been dropped off by a man who fled the scene.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in Prince George’s County.

Days later, her boyfriend — 32-year-old Rogerio Palma of College Park — was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as related offenses.

He is currently being held by the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections as the investigation into Burton's killing continues.

Burton’s death has left her family and community heartbroken.

“She was a beautiful soul — kind, loving, and full of life,” her cousin Jovita Huynh wrote in a public tribute. “Most importantly, she was an incredible mother to her sweet son, who now has to grow up without her.”

A GoFundMe launched by her family has already raised more than $20,000 of its $50,000 goal to help cover funeral costs and provide for her son’s future.

“She touched anyone who had the privilege of knowing her with her warmth, kindness, and gentle soul,” the campaign states. “She was always eager to help others, and now we ask for support to honor her and her son as he navigates life without his 'mama.'"

Services are scheduled for Friday, May 10.

Another cousin, David Roque, described Burton as “a bright light in all our lives — compassionate, joyful, and fiercely devoted to her son. Her sudden passing has left a void in our hearts.”

Friends and loved ones have also shared emotional messages through the fundraiser.

“Though I never had the chance to know her personally,” one supporter wrote, “I’ve come to witness her beauty, grace, and kindness through her son… Her spirit lives on.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Burton family can do so here.

"This loss was sudden and heartbreaking, and any help you can offer—whether financial or through sharing this campaign—means the world to our family," organizers wrote.

"Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this time."

