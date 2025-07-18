Baseball Game Canceled After Firefighter Floods Field With Hose In Montgomery County, Team Says

The game between the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts and the Metro SoCo Braves at Montgomery Blair Baseball Stadium in Silver Spring was first delayed, then canceled, after water from the hose flooded the outfield and “created a pond in center,” the Thunderbolts posted on X.

“Gallons of water were sprayed over the fence from the fire department after a ball hit a pickup truck parked by the station,” the team posted shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. “That water has created a pond in center.”

At 7:20 p.m., the Thunderbolts posted a follow-up, announcing that the game was off as they prepared for a doubleheader against the Olney Cropdusters.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on Friday, July 18, confirming that they were “aware of an incident involving a water discharge near one of our fire stations and a nearby community baseball field on Thursday, which unfortunately led to the cancellation of a scheduled game.”

“We want to express our sincere apologies to the players, teams, Cal Ripken League, and all fans and families impacted by this disruption,” the statement continued. “We understand how important this venue is to the community and especially to the young athletes who look forward to these events.”

“While the fire station and ballfield have long shared this space as neighbors, we recognize that incidents like this can have a real impact — and we take that seriously.”

The department said it is working with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police to determine what happened.

“Our top priority remains public safety, and we are committed to maintaining open and transparent communication as we work through the facts,” the department said.

“We deeply value our relationship with the community and are taking steps to ensure this matter is thoroughly reviewed and that future disruptions are prevented.”

The Thunderbolts posted an update the following day:

“After yesterday’s chaotic incident, the Thunderbolts go on the road to Olney for the team’s first game in a week. Jake Treasure starts game one of the doubleheader followed by Brayden Fetherolf in the nightcap.”

The incident remains under internal review.

