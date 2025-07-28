Ada Villatoro, owner of El Golfo Restaurant in Silver Spring, is fighting stage 4 metastatic breast cancer while still showing up to serve others — just as she’s done for decades.

According to a GoFundMe launched by her loved ones, Villatoro immigrated to the DC area in the mid-1980s in search of a better life.

She went on to raise two sons and build a restaurant that has become a gathering place for locals, artists, nonprofits, and families across the region.

In February 2023, Villatoro was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She has undergone multiple surgeries and continues treatment while managing rising medical costs.

Her friends say she’s stayed deeply involved in her business and community throughout her battle, even while facing immense "physical and emotional hardship."

“Ada has spent decades building community through food, culture, and service,” the campaign reads. “Her restaurant has long been a beloved gathering space for locals, nonprofits, artists, and musicians.”

Despite having insurance, Villatoro's medical bills for treatment, surgeries, medications, and ongoing care far exceed what is covered.

Her loved ones say donations will go directly toward helping her manage those costs.

They are not the only ones speaking up for her.

“It’s not often you meet someone whose spirit leaves a mark on everyone they encounter,” wrote Claudia Hernandez, who identified herself as Villatoro's niece and “twin.”

“While she’s kept her diagnosis mostly private, she continues to show up for others — running her restaurant… and supporting the very community she’s helped build for decades.”

Tributes have poured in from across the DMV region.

Jill Ortman-Fouse, a longtime Montgomery County education leader, wrote:

“All, our dear (Ada) needs our support. As locals know, (Ada) has always been there for our community—from El Golfo’s decades’ long incredibly generous partnership with local schools and organizations—to providing space to come together for all kinds of celebrations and meetings with delicious Salvadoran comfort food.”

“She has also employed students whose families needed income over the years. And, Lord knows, El Golfo take-out helped us make it through COVID.”

Community advocate Brian Hopkins recalled Villatoro's generosity during tragedy.

“Ada fed rescue workers after the major fatal apartment explosion a few years back," he wrote. "She even let rescue workers make use of her building.”

“She’s hosted innumerable fundraisers for local schools, daycares, sports teams, and other organizations," he continued. "She has donated gift cards for raffles, bought ads in event programs, and provided discounted food for the cast and crew of Blair High School’s theater community during tech week and cast/crew events.”

“She gives and g-i-v-e-s and G-I-V-E-S.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Please let’s show our sister (Ada) some love with a donation, as she supported every cause we brought on her door,” Ortman-Fouse said. “Dear Lord, hold her and bless her with healing.”

