Tallahassee resident Abby Elaine Dunn, 55, was shot on Friday afternoon while spending time with family in Dickerson, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 to a home in the 23000 block of Mt. Ephraim Road to investigate a shooting.

There, they found Dunn in an upstairs bedroom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Results are still pending as of Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to the department.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Major Crimes Division's Homicide Section. No charges have been filed.

