Fog/Mist 58°

SHARE

$50K Jackpot-Winning 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Silver Spring Market

A winning Maryland Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an area corner store, and officials are encouraging players to check their tickets.

State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring.

State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring.

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth a five-figure jackpot was sold in Montgomery County at the State Line Market in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring on Monday, May 19.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 03-11-19-23-34 with a Bonus Ball of 28.

This represents the 10th jackpot-winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2025.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE