$50K Jackpot-Winning 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Silver Spring Market

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth a five-figure jackpot was sold in Montgomery County at the State Line Market in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring on Monday, May 19.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 03-11-19-23-34 with a Bonus Ball of 28.

This represents the 10th jackpot-winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2025.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

