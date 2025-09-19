Video: Burglar Caught On Camera Rummaging Through Severna Park Home, Police Say

The plot has thickened in Maryland as they attempt to track down a burglar who was caught on camera in both Anne Arundel and Howard counties, authorities announced.

Police agencies in both counties have released videos of a woman who is now wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the area.

An alert was first issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 18 regarding an incident the previous day in Severna Park.

According to the agency, the woman robbed a home in the 100 block of Jennings Road before taking off. The same person reportedly robbed another home on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the Howard County Police Department released a video of its own that showed the same woman in the same outfit rummaging through an Ellicott City home in the 5200 block of Kerger Road on the same day as the Anne Arundel County heists.

Another video showed her targeting a home in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Police believe that the same woman targeted all three homes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Anne Arundel County's Eastern District at 410-222-6145 or Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or [email protected].

