William John Sternhagen, 63, of Severna Park, pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter and reckless driving in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 10, officials said.

A judge sentenced Sternhagen to 10 years, suspending all but 18 months of active incarceration. He will also serve five years of supervised probation after his release, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The fatal crash happened just before 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2024, at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Route 175) and Piedmont Lane in Hanover.

Joseph Richard Muniz, 38, of York, Pennsylvania, was turning left in a Dodge Dart when Sternhagen's Tesla Model X — traveling 90 mph in a 40 mph zone — crashed into him in the intersection, according to investigators.

The Dodge overturned and came to rest off the roadway. Muniz died at the scene.

"Muniz proudly served in the United States Army for 9 years," his obituary states. "Following his service to his country, he was employed by IntelliGenesis LLC in Maryland."

"Joe loved all things football; from playing, watching to coaching."

"He was a coach for the Dallastown Cougars and middle school team and even when he wasn’t coaching, he would come to the field for games and do whatever was asked or needed done."

Sternhagen was not hurt, but witnesses told police they saw him driving aggressively and weaving through rush hour traffic moments before the crash.

“The excessive speed and aggressive driving demonstrates the defendant’s complete disregard for the safety of other drivers on the road,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “When he chose to drive 50 miles over the speed limit, his actions were as dangerous as an impaired driver.”

“Mr. Muniz was a military veteran, husband, father of three, and a beloved youth football coach in York Township, PA,” Leitess said. “I hope that this sentence provides some solace to his family and friends in this difficult time.”

