Shannon Kira Gough, 43, of Severna Park, was arrested and charged in connection with a Sept. 17 burglary that was was caught on camera, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Detectives said Gough forced her way into the home and stole “several items of value.” Surveillance footage was shared publicly, and “a social media post requesting assistance in identifying the suspect led to multiple tips.”

Police said the investigation revealed Gough was also linked to two residential burglaries in Howard County.

Police agencies in both counties released videos of Gough, who was wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the area.

An alert was first issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 18 regarding an incident the previous day in Severna Park.

According to the agency, the woman broke into a home in the 100 block of Jennings Road before taking off. The same person reportedly robbed another home on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the Howard County Police Department released a video of its own that showed the same woman in the same outfit rummaging through an Ellicott City home in the 5200 block of Kerger Road on the same day as the Anne Arundel County heists.

Another video showed her targeting a home in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

On Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, Anne Arundel detectives, with help from Howard County Police and the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Gough’s Glen Burnie residence and on her vehicle. Authorities said the search resulted in the recovery of “several items of evidentiary value.”

Gough was taken into custody on an Anne Arundel County arrest warrant and charged in the daytime burglary, police said.

The cases remain under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severna Park and receive free news updates.