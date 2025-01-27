Elderly Pedestrian Killed In Severna Park Crash Identified By Police

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department say a 2018 Mazda SUV, driven by 27-year-old Da’Von Tawain Bell of Annapolis, was heading southbound on Ritchie Highway when it struck Barry Stephen White of Gwynn Oak, who was in the roadway.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, near Whites Road.

Emergency responders from the fire department pronounced White dead at the scene. Bell was uninjured in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section as police work to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severna Park and receive free news updates.