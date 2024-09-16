Winning $1M Lottery Scratcher Sold At Severn Liquor Store

The man told Lottery officials in Baltimore that he was driving past Severn Liquors in the 8200 block of WB&A Road in Severn when he had a hankering to try his luck on a scratch-off ticket.

"I just had a hunch," he mused.

That urge turned out to be fortuitous for the Anne Arundel County man, who purchased a $20 Millionaire's Club ticket, because he "liked the look of the game" and because it was relatively new, having arrived in stores in July.

The great-grandfather, who works in the restaurant industry scratched his game in the car, could not believe his eyes and immediately called his wife.

“I said, ‘Are you sitting down?’” he recalls asking his wife. “I just won $1 million.”

She said that she too was shocked, and joked that her husband often dreamt about winning the big one.

"“He always said he was going to win and be a millionaire one day,” she said.

Turns out the man is both lucky and prophetic.

The new millionaire told Lottery officials that he plans to use some of his funds for home improvements and to buy a new car but will save the rest of the cash for a rainy day..

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severn and receive free news updates.