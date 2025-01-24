Mostly Cloudy 37°

Two Charged After Student Stabbed At Meade High School

An attack inside a Meade High School bathroom left a 17-year-old student fighting for his life, and two other students are now facing attempted murder charges, Anne Arundel County police say.

Zak Failla
The stabbing happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, when a School Resource Officer found the victim in a second-floor bathroom at the school suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

The officer immediately called for help and provided aid while the school went into lockdown. The teen was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified two suspects: JaQuan Ky’lee Guy, 18, and a 14-year-old teen, both from Fort Meade, who were students at the school.

Investigators determined the suspects were at a location on the campus of Fort George G. Meade and worked with the Army and police to apprehend them, officials said.

Investigators tracked them down to their residence on Fort George G. Meade and arrested them on the evening of January 24.

Guy has been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, as well as school-related charges. 

The 14-year-old faces similar charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation is ongoing,

