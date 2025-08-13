Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Child Sex Assault Suspect Captured In Severn: Sheriff

Deputies with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit arrested 34-year-old Brian C. Stevenson on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in the 1700 block of Independence Court in Severn.

Stevenson was wanted out of Anderson County, Texas, for eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and bail jumping – failure to appear (felony), the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, Stevenson was placed on Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted list in 2022 for those charges.

He had been released on bail while awaiting trial, then fled the state and had been a fugitive for at least a year until police caught up with him on Wednesday.

Deputies say they received information from the community about Stevenson’s whereabouts and located him inside a Severn home.

He complied with orders and surrendered without incident.

Stevenson was taken to the Anne Arundel County Central Booking facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Texas.

