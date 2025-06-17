Passenger Killed As Camaro Erupts In Fiery Wreck On Route 32 In Severn: Police

A Chevrolet Camaro went up in flames after slamming into a center median guardrail in Anne Arundel County, killing the passenger and sending the driver to the hospital with injuries, authorities announced.

The deadly crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, in the eastbound lanes of Route 32, just past the Telegraph Road overpass in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

A 2021 Camaro veered off the road and hit the median guardrail before coming to a stop in the grassy center — where it burst into flames.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze, police said, but it was too late.

The 22-year-old passenger, from Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The 20-year-old female driver, also from Easton, stayed on the scene and was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Multiple witnesses remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

The Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating the crash.

