One Dead, Woman Airlifted After Head-On Severn Crash With Kids In SUV: Police

Officers were called to the scene on Telegraph Road at Norcross Lane in Severn around 5 p.m. on Monday, April 21, for a reported head-on collision between a Ford Expedition and a Lexus RX, according to police.

Responding officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department arrived to find both vehicles with major front-end damage and the drivers trapped inside.

Fire crews extricated both drivers.

The driver of the Lexus — identified as James Thomas Sims, of Upper Marlboro — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Ford Expedition was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical but stable condition.

Three children in her vehicle — a 7-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy — were taken by ground to Johns Hopkins Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severn and receive free news updates.