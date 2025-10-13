Severn resident Noah Tabor Blackstone has been identified as the rider who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 12 in Glen Burnie.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers were called at around 6:20 p.m. to investigate a motorcycle crash on Hospital Drive near Mountain Ridge Court.

Investigators say that Blackstone was riding his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 west on Hospital Drive when he lost control and failed to negotiate a curve.

He and the motorcycle left the roadway, where he struck a tree. It is unclear what caused him to lose control.

Blackstone was rushed to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The department said that the agency's Crash Investigation Team is still probing the fatal collision. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severn and receive free news updates.