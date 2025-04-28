Maryland Man Killed In Severn Head-On Crash Remembered For His Voice, Faith

A 19-year-old woman was airlifted in critical condition, and three young children were hospitalized after a head-on crash that left Sims dead in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on Telegraph Road at Norcross Lane in Severn around 5 p.m. on Monday, April 21, for a reported head-on collision between a Ford Expedition and a Lexus RX, according to police.

Responding officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department arrived to find both vehicles with major front-end damage and the drivers trapped inside.

Fire crews extricated both drivers.

The driver of the Lexus — later identified as the Upper Marlboro resident — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maple Springs Baptist Church put together a tribute for Sims following the fatal crash that was posted online celebrating their Worship Leader.

"Week after week, James led us into the presence of God with passion, humility, and a heart full of worship," they wrote. "But his impact went far beyond the microphone."

Church officials said that Sims "an integral part of our entire Worship & Arts ministry, pouring into Shekinah Dance, Sound & Production, and every creative expression of praise."

"James gave it all. Faithfully. Joyfully. Completely. His voice was more than sound—it was ministry, healing, and a reflection of his deep love for Christ," they wrote.

"Though he has joined the heavenly choir, his legacy continues to echo in our hearts and in every song, every dance, every prayer, and every act of worship."

The Sims family has also established a Trust Fund to "honor his life and legacy."

"(I remember) James, each Sunday morning, as he lifted his voice with the Maples Praise and Worship ministry," one well-wisher wrote. "Sincere condolences to his family and the entire Maple Springs Baptist Church family."

Another family member posted: "Our hearts are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind acts, calls, and text messages shared.

"Your words of comfort and continued prayers mean more than we can express," they wrote. "At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we prepare to honor and celebrate James’ life and spirit."

