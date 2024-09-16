Man Found Shot To Death In Wooded Area Near Seevern Homes Identified By Police

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, where they found Glen Burnie resident Anthony Lee Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Severn.

His body was located in the woods in the 8000 block of Marlton Court.

Brown was rushed to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries, the department confirmed.

Following his death, Brown's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

According to police, detectives believe that this was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence. No details about a possible shooter or motive have been released by investigators.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

