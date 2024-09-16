Mostly Cloudy 69°

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained During Severn Shooting, Police Say

A man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Severn late on Sunday night has died from his injuries, Anne Arundel County police confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 8200 block of Marlton Court in Severn.

At around 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the 8200 block of Marlton Court, where officers were met at the scene by fire personnel already on hand assisting a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Homicide detectives have since taken over the death investigation.

No details about the victim or possible shooter have been released.

Additional information is expected to be released.

