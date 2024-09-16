Man Dies From Injuries Sustained During Severn Shooting, Police Say

At around 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the 8200 block of Marlton Court, where officers were met at the scene by fire personnel already on hand assisting a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Homicide detectives have since taken over the death investigation.

No details about the victim or possible shooter have been released.

Additional information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severn and receive free news updates.