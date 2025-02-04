Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Severn Tree Boulevard and Sea Pine Circle around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in Severn, according to police.

When officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department arrived, they found Karon Makhai Cann, of Severn, lying in front of a home with gunshot wounds.

First responders provided medical aid before rushing Cann to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation as crime scene personnel collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Police said the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police.

