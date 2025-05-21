Fired Up: Severn Woman Shoots At Tow Truck Driver Over Delay, Police Say

Devylle Raquita Campbell, 33, was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police in connection with a shooting that took place back in March on Reece Road in Severn, police announced on Wednesday, May 21.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on March 7, when a tow truck operator arrived for a service call.

According to police, Campbell became irate, began yelling at the driver, and argued about how long it took him to arrive.

The driver declined the tow and started to leave when Campbell allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking the truck.

She then fled the scene in a black sedan. The driver was not injured.

Detectives in Anne Arundel County investigated the incident and identified Campbell as the shooter.

Officers served a search warrant at her Severn home, this week, where they recovered key evidence, including a handgun, according to police.

Police credited their Western District detectives with identifying and arresting Campbell following the incident.

Campbell has since been taken into custody. Charges are pending.

