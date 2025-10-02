Bullets Rip Through Homes In Severn; Three Teens, Man Now Facing Charges, Police Say

Anne Arundel County Police say three 15-year-olds and a 25-year-old Brooklyn, Maryland, man, Darren Raul Donastorg, are all facing various charges after homes were sprayed with bullets in Severn in July, with detectives later seizing guns, drugs, and hundreds of Suboxone strips.

On July 7, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road for a destruction of property complaint, according to police. Multiple homes on Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle had been struck by gunfire.

Detectives launched an investigation and identified four suspects.

Search warrants were executed in Severn on Sept. 23, where one teen was taken into custody without incident, another teen was cited on drug charges, and police recovered multiple handguns, ammunition, and drugs.

A third juvenile was already in custody for a separate June shooting in Hanover, police said. A fourth suspect was arrested during a search warrant in Hanover on Sept. 26.

Police said the following items were seized during the investigation:

221 Suboxone strips;

16.99 grams of MDMA pills;

1.78 grams of powder MDMA;

63.75 grams of cannabis;

Glock 48 9mm handgun;

Polymer 80 9mm handgun.

Charged, according to Anne Arundel Police:

15-year-old male, Severn (charged as an adult);

15-year-old male (already in custody);

Darren Raul Donastorg, 25, Brooklyn, Maryland;

15-year-old male, Severn (CDS violation).

The incident remains under investigation, police said Thursday, Oct. 2.

