Maryland Home Explosion That Leveled Rosedale House Ruled Arson; Owner Charged: Fire Officials

Mark Hawkins, 66, has been charged with first-degree arson and malicious burning following the investigation into the explosion over the summer, authorities announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Fire crews responded shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, to the 8100 block of Callo Lane, where they found the home completely destroyed and fire suppression in progress, officials said.

It took firefighters approximately an hour to get the scene under control with an assist from other agencies.

The fire was brought under control by 2:59 a.m., according to officials. It was later confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

One neighboring home was damaged, BCoFD confirmed in an update after the explosion following an assist from multiple agencies including Baltimore County Police, ATF, BGE, and Howard County fire crews.

"I sincerely thank our Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Police Department teams for jumping into action this morning In Rosedale," County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said in July.

"All of us in Baltimore County are praying for the families affected by this incident and are grateful to see that no injuries have been reported."

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

