Joe Biden Undergoes Radiation Therapy For Aggressive Prostate Cancer

On Saturday, Oct. 11, a spokesperson said, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

The 82-year-old was diagnosed in May 2025 with a high-grade prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones, according to his medical team.

Doctors characterized the malignancy with a Gleason score of nine, a marker of fast-growing disease, but said its sensitivity to hormones allows for effective management through therapy.

Biden has been taking hormone medication in pill form. His physicians remain optimistic about his prognosis, noting they are evaluating additional options to control the cancer’s spread and maintain quality of life.

In September 2025, Biden also underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his head, likely basal cell carcinoma, a common and typically slow-growing skin cancer. That procedure was described at the time as successful, with routine follow-up planned.

Prostate cancer care often combines approaches: hormone therapy to deprive tumors of the fuel they need to grow, plus targeted radiation to curb or eradicate sites of disease.

The hormone-sensitive nature of Biden’s cancer means it is expected to respond to medical therapy, even with its aggressive grade.

Biden’s office did not release a detailed treatment calendar beyond the five-week radiation window, but indicated updates will be provided as appropriate.

The statement stressed that he remains in good spirits and focused on recovery as his care team continues to tailor treatment based on response over the coming weeks.

