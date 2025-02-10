Wegmans will officially open its Rockville location on Wednesday, June 25, the company said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 10. The 80,000-square-foot store at 1590 Rockville Pike will open at 9 a.m.

The supermarket in the new Twinbrook Quarter development will hire about 400 full- and part-time employees.

"We are thrilled to become a part of this vibrant community," store manager Jamie Dominick said. "Our hiring process is in full swing, and we are on the lookout for driven individuals who share our passion for people and food."

The store will have two levels of parking beneath the store with 90 minutes of free parking for shoppers.

Wegmans has more than 110 supermarkets across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, eight of which are in Maryland. The grocery chain based in Rochester, New York, was founded in 1916.

Wegmans will also open stores in Lake Grove, New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Norwalk, Connecticut, on Wednesday, July 23.

