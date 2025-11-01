Trick-Or-Treat Horror In Rockville: Needles Found Inside Halloween Candy Bags, Police Say

According to the Rockville City Police Department, the tampered candy was handed out Friday night, Oct. 31, in the area of Welsh Drive and West Edmonston Drive.

Investigators said two children were given packages of gummy bears containing sewing needles embedded inside while trick-or-treating.

Police are warning parents to check every piece of candy before letting their kids dig in.

“If you come across any suspicious or tampered items, do not discard or consume the candy,” the department said. “Contact (police) to file a report and arrange for an officer to collect the item.”

The department added that detectives are actively investigating the source of the candy, urging residents to stay alert and report anything unusual.

It’s a Halloween classic turned real-life horror story — the urban legend of tainted treats that parents warn about every year. Only this time, police say it’s not just a myth.

