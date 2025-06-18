Timothy Pack, 22, of McLean, was sentenced to 20 years and 60 days in prison, with all but 15 years suspended, after pleading guilty to a deadly 2024 crash that killed Jasmin Gimon of Rockville, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney.

The charges stem from an April 27, 2024 crash that happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Route 355 near the Federal Plaza Shopping Center.

Prosecutors said Pack was speeding north on Route 355 in a Dodge Charger at an estimated 111 to 118 mph—nearly triple the 40 mph limit—when he slammed into a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Gimon, who was leaving work at TGI Friday's and attempting a left turn out of the shopping center.

The impact crushed the driver’s side of her car, killing her instantly. Pack’s car flipped and caught fire in the Silver Diner parking lot. His passenger, then-girlfriend, was injured and trapped inside. Witnesses rushed to help her until first responders arrived.

Pack fled the scene, leaving his girlfriend behind, and was found about an hour later.

"(Pack) then fled from the vehicle, leaving his girlfriend seriously injured, alone, and terrified," prosecutors said. "She was initially aided by witnesses at the Silver Diner and subsequently extracted from (Pack's) vehicle by first responders.

"She would later tell investigators that---prior to the crash---she had told (Pack) to slow down."

Investigators later determined there was no evidence Pack attempted to brake before impact.

Gimon suffered multiple skull fractures, rib and clavicle breaks, and fatal brain trauma. She had just turned 25 three weeks earlier.

On April 22, Pack pleaded guilty to gross negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, second-degree assault, and failure to render aid after a crash.

When he is released, Pack will also serve five years of supervised probation upon release, the judge ordered.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.