State Trooper Hit By Car In Late-Night Crash On I-270 In Rockville: Police

A Maryland State Trooper was hospitalized after being rear-ended while driving along Interstate 270, state police said.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, on Montrose Road near I-270 in Rockville, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the trooper was inside an unmarked patrol vehicle traveling east on I-270 when, “for unknown reasons,” a Toyota Corolla hit the back of the vehicle.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital for treatment and has since been released. No one else was hurt in the crash, police said.

“No charges have been filed at this time,” according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson. “The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

