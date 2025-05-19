Fair 76°

Seat Pleasant Murder Suspect Barricades In Apartment After Deadly Shooting: Police

A Maryland man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed someone he knew, then barricaded himself inside an apartment building in Seat Pleasant.

Ray Eugene Williams

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Ray Eugene Williams, 37, of Seat Pleasant, is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Timothy Furr of Baltimore, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced.

It happened Friday morning, May 16, on Greig Street in Seat Pleasant.

Following the shooting, police say Williams ran into an apartment building on the same block and refused to come out.

That’s when police called in their Emergency Services Team.

After hours of tension, the barricade was resolved without incident, and Williams was arrested, officials said.

Police believe Williams and Furr knew each other and got into some sort of argument before the shooting.

Williams is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. He’s being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

