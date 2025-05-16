Rockville Man Pulled Gun On Driver During I-270 Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Joshua Johnson, 43, was arrested Thursday, May 15, after a driver called 911 to report that a man in a black Hyundai Santa Fe pointed a firearm at them on I-270 near Montrose Road, police said.

The victim was not hurt, but shaken up.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded quickly and launched an investigation alongside the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative.

Police identified Johnson as the suspect and searched his vehicle. Inside, troopers say they found a loaded handgun in the driver’s seat.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a firearm during a felony crime.

He was booked at the Montgomery County Detention Center and is being held without bond, police said.

