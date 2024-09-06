Rockville Driver Who Provided Gun To Shooter Caught On School Bus Camera In Maryland Sentenced

Callen Baker, 21, of Jefferson, was sentenced by a Circuit Court judge to 400 years in prison, with all but 30 suspended following a shooting in March 2023.

Baker and Zachary Ciccantelli, 24, both of Rockville, were found guilty earlier this year on an 18-count indictment that includes charges of assault and weapons offenses, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney.

Prosecutors say that on March 1, 2023, the two arrived in the neighborhood in the 700 block of Monroe Street at the Fireside Park Apartment complex in the middle of the afternoon and opened fire on a group of people recording a music video.

Ciccantelli fired the gunshots, while Baker provided him with the weapon and drove the getaway vehicle.

According to the state's attorney's office, at the time of the shooting, there was a school bus dropping off children at the time which captured the sounds of gunfire and the getaway car fleeing on its surveillance video.

Several of the victims fired back, they noted, and multiple bullets struck nearby apartment buildings that were occupied at the time gunshots rang out.

In total, more than 20 shell casings were recovered by investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police and a ghost gun was found at the scene.

Ciccantelli is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 13.

“If you’re willing to engage in this type of activity you belong in jail, and for a long time," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy stated.

"There was zero regard for the innocent lives in close proximity to the reckless gunfire.

"We thank the judge for this sentence, which should send a clear message that this terrifying behavior will not be tolerated."

In addition to the prison term, Baker was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation when he is released. The judge also recommended Baker be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program.

