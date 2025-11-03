Rockville Candy Scare Was A Hoax: Police Say 9-Year-Old Put Needles In Halloween Treats

The Rockville City Police Department said the incident was the work of a 9-year-old child who admitted to placing the sewing needles inside two packages of gummy bears within the family’s home.

Investigators said the child’s parents initially discovered the altered candy while checking Halloween treats with a magnet as a safety precaution.

After the case drew widespread public and media attention, the parents spoke again with their children — and the 9-year-old confessed.

“No injuries occurred, and there is no evidence at this time of any malicious tampering occurring within the community,” police said, calling it an isolated incident.

“This incident understandably raised concern within our community, and we are grateful that it did not present a broader threat to public safety,” said Chief Jason L. West.

“I commend the professionalism and diligence of our officers and detectives for their swift response, thorough investigation, and commitment to ensuring the facts of this case were fully uncovered.”

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and thanked residents for their cooperation during the investigation.

The department encouraged families to continue checking all candy and treats each year as a safety routine, even when incidents like this prove to be isolated.

