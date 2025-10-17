Randolph Mosely, 45, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced to ten years in prison, with all but five years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation in connection with the death of 27-year-old Andrew "Drew" Davis, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mosely pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March for his role in the Rockville resident's death.

According to court records, on Feb. 17, 2021, officers with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to Davis’s apartment in the 9700 block of Key West Avenue after a 911 call from his brother, Steven Davis, who found him unresponsive.

Davis was pronounced dead at approximately 2:36 p.m. that afternoon.

Investigators recovered four small blue pills tied in a plastic bag, a straw, and a credit card with blue powdery residue inside the apartment, along with a line of blue powder on a nearby table.

Those items were sent to the MCPD Crime Laboratory, where testing confirmed the pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Davis died from mixed drug intoxication involving fentanyl and oxycodone.

Detectives also recovered an iPhone near Davis’s body, which was turned over to the MCPD Electronic Crimes Unit for analysis. Data obtained from the device showed a Facebook chat and text messages between Davis and Mosely, confirming a drug transaction took place the night before Davis’s death.

The conversation included the following exchange, according to the charging documents:

AD: “Would you be able to roll around 11?”

RM: “Should be able to... What u want?”

AD: “Just a few... I’ll throw a little extra $$ if you can line it up and be able to come late tonight.”

RM: “Shouldn’t be a problem.”

AD: “I just landed a little ago... Can you make it work?”

RM: “I can do it. U home yet?”

AD: “Another 20 min there was beltway traffick (sic) and construction. ETA says 12:12.”

RM: “Ok bet... I’ll be there in 15 mins... I’m here.”

AD: “I’m 2 min away. At the light.”

Detectives concluded that Mosely distributed the fentanyl-laced pills to Davis in those early morning hours.

In court, prosecutors said Mosely’s actions directly caused the fatal overdose that ended the 27-year-old’s life.

“Fentanyl has claimed far too many lives,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family of the victim in this case. Thanks to targeted community outreach efforts, our numbers in terms of fatal overdoses have finally begun to decline.

"We pledge to continue our work in educating young people about fentanyl and to vehemently prosecute any purveyor of death who chooses to deal this substance in our community.”

Authorities said Montgomery County continues to fight the fentanyl crisis through educational programs such as the Speak Up, Save a Life video contest, which encourages students to raise awareness about the dangers of illicit opioids and the importance of the Good Samaritan Law.

Officials said Mosely’s conviction adds to a growing list of fentanyl-related prosecutions aimed at holding dealers accountable for overdose deaths in Maryland.

