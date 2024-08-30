Police ID Wanted Man, Victim Involved In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Rockville

Police say that a wanted man from Laurel is responsible for the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Gaithersburg resident Civil Jean Calixte before taking his own life during a traffic stop.

According to the department, at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to the 14900 block of Southlawn Lane to investigate a shooting, where they found Calixte, and a witness advised that a gray Toyota Tacoma was seen fleeing the area.

Calixte was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A BOLO was issued for the Toyota, and a responding officer spotted it near the intersection of Avery and Norbeck Roads, prompting the fateful traffic stop.

While conducting the stop, police say that the officers heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle.

Inside, they found 53-year-old Dario Villard, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, and a handgun was recovered inside the truck.

Further investigation found that Villard was wanted by the Laurel Police Department for attempted first-degree murder stemming from an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Laurel detectives were contacted, responded to the scene, and connected the Toyota Tacoma to a domestic-related shooting from the night before, investigators added.

Both men were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies that were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30.

