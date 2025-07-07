PG County Teen Suffers Catastrophic Injury From Illegal Fireworks: Fire Marshal

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is warning Marylanders about the dangers of illegal fireworks after several serious incidents during the Independence Day holiday.

On the night of July 4, a 14-year-old boy in Prince George’s County suffered a catastrophic hand injury while handling illegal fireworks, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery. His injuries are expected to result in permanent damage.

“This is exactly why fireworks should never be in children's hands, especially when illegal and unregulated,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said.

“A holiday meant for celebration turned into a life-changing tragedy for this young man and his family.”

In Harford County, Deputy State Fire Marshals joined the Sheriff’s Office after an unauthorized fireworks show was shut down in the Box Hill community of Abingdon.

Authorities seized more than 1,300 illegal fireworks, including banned aerial devices. Charges are pending.

“Let this serve as a reminder to anyone considering an unpermitted fireworks show,” Mowbray said. “The incident in Abingdon was entirely avoidable… (A) simple process would have made it a safe and legal celebration, instead of one that ended with fireworks being confiscated and public safety put at risk.”

In a third incident, improperly discarded fireworks caused a fire that ignited a garage in Wicomico County, causing about $3,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Despite the incidents, the Fire Marshal said most Marylanders celebrated safely, attending one of 99 public fireworks displays held across the state over the weekend.

The agency reminded residents that many fireworks sold in neighboring states are illegal in Maryland. Only handheld and ground-based sparklers are allowed — and only in jurisdictions that permit them.

