New Trader Joe’s In Maryland Delayed By Power Outage, Quietly Opens In Rockville

Fans eager to fill their carts had to wait a little longer at Rockville Town Square after the long-anticipated grand opening of Trader Joe’s was delayed by a Thursday morning power issues, officials confirmed.

The opening of Trader Joe's in Rockville.

 Photo Credit: Contributed via Kaiser and Partners
Trader Joe's

 Photo Credit: Trader Joe's
The opening of Trader Joe's in Rockville.

 Photo Credit: Contributed via Kaiser and Partners
The opening of Trader Joe's in Rockville.

 Photo Credit: Contributed via Kaiser and Partners
Zak Failla
The new store at 36 Maryland Ave. had been scheduled to open June 13 with much fanfare, but doors didn’t open until later in the afternoon, a spokesperson told Daily Voice in an email Friday.

“There’s a power outage in the morning and they finally opened their doors in the afternoon yesterday,” the rep said. “However, there will not be another opening ceremony.”

The new 12,500-square-foot store sits in the heart of Rockville Town Square, in the former Dawson’s Market space, and was designed with pedestrian access and community flow in mind, according to officials.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trader Joe’s to Rockville Town Square,” said John DeMarco, Vice President, US Real Estate for Morguard. “This grand opening marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the center’s retail offering.”

The Rockville location is now open daily to customers.

The new store is the third Trader Joe’s in Rockville — but the first in the downtown area, joining more than 30 restaurants and retailers at Town Square. 

Customers will have access to 60 minutes of free parking, both street-level and underground.

Trader Joe’s said it has hired 30 new crew members for the location, with several others transferring in from nearby stores.

Alcohol will not be sold at this Rockville location.

Other nearby Trader Joe’s stores include:

  • North Potomac — 10076 Darnestown Road;
  • Rockville Pike — 12268-H Rockville Pike.

Dawson’s Market, the former tenant at the Town Square address, closed about a year ago.

