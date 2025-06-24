MoCo Man Sent Threatening Letters To Jewish Groups, Including In Philly: DOJ

Clift Seferlis, 55, of Garrett Park in Montgomery County, was arrested and charged for allegedly mailing threatening communications, the US Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the criminal complaint, Seferlis began sending written threats through the mail as early as March 1, 2024, and continued targeting Jewish institutions for over a year.

One letter, sent on May 7 to a Philadelphia Jewish institution and addressed to an employee referred to as "J.G.," included direct references to Israel, Gaza, and warned that “hatred toward you all... is at an all time high and is only getting worse.”

The letter stated: "I just wanted to say you are going to have to be more reliant than ever on your donors. But at some point that money too will become less and less."

"The hatred toward you all, your (institution), and especially the nation of Israel is at an all time high and is only getting worse.

“Do you – deep down – reallycare (sic) – really – about what is going on in Gaza? Will it take something happening to your beloved [institution] to make that happen(?)"

Federal prosecutors say the same institution received numerous threatening messages for more than a year, with references to its “many big open windows,” “Kristallnacht,” and “a future need to rebuild” after possible destruction.

If convicted, Seferlis faces serious federal penalties. The case remains under investigation.

