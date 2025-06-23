Maryland Woman Dies Months After Being Hit By Pickup In Rockville Parking Lot: Police

Shanming Wei, 60, of Ellicott City, was critically injured around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, when a white 2020 Ford F-150 slammed into her and another woman in the 500 block of Dover Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Investigators said the driver of the truck was reversing into a loading bay when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle went off course and struck both women as they loaded items into the trunk of their car.

The pickup also hit two parked vehicles, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

Wei was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Wednesday, June 18, more than two months after the crash.

The second woman was also hospitalized with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

