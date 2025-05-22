Maryland Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly DC Shooting

Both the Montgomery and Prince George's County police departments issued an alert advising that they would increase their presence around Jewish institutions in the wake of the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Both agencies made note there is no known threat, and the moves were simply out of precaution.

"At this time, there is no known threat," officials in Montgomery County said. "However, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and faith-based communities."

In Prince George's County, the department said its increasing patrols around synagogues in their jurisdiction.

"At this time, we have uncovered no intelligence suggesting any areas of concerns within the county," officials said. "We encourage any residents who hear or see anything of concern to immediately contact us.

"(The department) offers our continued support to our. law enforcement partners in the region as the investigation develops."

