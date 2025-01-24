Rockville resident Marvin Alexander De Leon Siguenza, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 16, following an investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police into several incidents, authorities announced.

Authorities say he approached his victim multiple times before the assault, sparking concerns that his behavior may not have been an isolated incident.

The investigation began after a woman reported to police that De Leon Siguenza approached her on Friday, Jan. 10, and again on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Days later, on Thursday, Jan. 16, police allege, he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives quickly identified and arrested De Leon Siguenza, who was charged with stalking and fourth-degree sexual assault. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Detectives have released De Leon Siguenza’s photo and are urging anyone who may have been victimized by him to contact law enforcement.

“Detectives are concerned there may be other victims of stalking or sexual assault by De Leon Siguenza that have not contacted police,” a department spokesperson said.

Anyone with information or who believes they were targeted by De Leon Siguenza has been asked asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police - 4th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5530.

