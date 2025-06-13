Knife-Carrying Man Sparks Scare At Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School In Rockville: Police

Joseph Amr Khairy Abdalla, 38, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 12, following a confrontation at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School on East Jefferson Street in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Two off-duty officers working school security spotted Abdalla circling the parking lot without a valid student pickup pass around 2:54 p.m., police said.

He was told to leave — but came back.

That’s when officers say he drove past cones and into lanes of oncoming traffic. When they stopped the vehicle, Abdalla allegedly refused to identify himself or explain why he was there.

When they tried to remove him from the car, “Abdalla resisted and became combative,” police said. During the struggle, a pocketknife reportedly fell from his person.

Officers were able to subdue and arrest him. Two officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to police.

Abdalla was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with multiple counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

While the incident alarmed the Jewish community, police said there is currently no evidence Abdalla intended to harm anyone.

"I know this will heighten the fears and concerns of our Jewish community, especially following the recent violent attacks outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, and during a solidarity walk in Boulder, Colorado," County Executive Marc Elrich stated.

"The rise in antisemitic violence across the country is alarming. These threats are real, and people here feel them every day."

Officers' actions, Elrich said, helped “protect students, staff, and families.”

The investigation is ongoing.

