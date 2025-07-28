Fair 93°

Jeffrey Ratnofsky Reported Missing In Maryland

A search is underway in Maryland for a missing 44-year-old man with a cognitive impairment, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Jeffrey Ratnofsky was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, in the 100 block of Halpine Road in Rockville, the Montgomery County Department of Police said on Monday, July 28.

Ratnofsky is 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 215 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, long black pants, and black shoes, police said.

A Purple Alert has been issued, which is typically used to help locate individuals with certain cognitive disabilities who are missing and may be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Ratnofsky’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

