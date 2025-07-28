Jeffrey Ratnofsky was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, in the 100 block of Halpine Road in Rockville, the Montgomery County Department of Police said on Monday, July 28.

Ratnofsky is 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 215 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, long black pants, and black shoes, police said.

A Purple Alert has been issued, which is typically used to help locate individuals with certain cognitive disabilities who are missing and may be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Ratnofsky’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.