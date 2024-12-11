Hundreds Of Jobs On The Table As Wegmans Expands With New Location In Rockville

Applications are now being accepted for the new Rockville store, which is slated to open in late summer 2025 near Rockville Pike and Halpine Road in the Twinbrook Quarter neighborhood.

The 80,000-square-foot grocery store is expected to bring upwards of 500 full- and part-time jobs to the community and will be part of the new Twinbrook Quarter development.

For those worried about parking in the area, fear not—Wegmans officials confirmed the location will include two levels of parking beneath the store with 90 minutes of free parking for shoppers.

But there’s a catch for those eager to snag a spot on the team.

Wegmans says anyone hired before the store opens will need to train at an existing location to gain some hands-on experience.

That training could take place at stores in Frederick, Germantown, or Woodmore in Maryland, the Wisconsin Ave. location in DC, or even at Tysons Corner in Virginia.

Prospective employees would be compensated for their mileage during the commute, with training likely continuing through June 2025.

Wegmans promises a wide range of full-time positions at the Rockville location, officials said, from entry-level management to culinary roles like chefs and line cooks, as well as customer service positions in departments like bakery, produce, and overnight grocery.

Once the Rockville location opens, it will join other Maryland stores in:

Bel Air;

Columbia;

Crofton;

Frederick;

Germantown;

Hunt Valley;

Owings Mills;

Woodmore.

In neighboring Virginia, there are also stores in:

Alexandria;

Carlyle;

Chantilly;

Charlottesville;

Dulles;

Fairfax;

Fredericksburg;

Lake Manassas;

Leesburg;

Midlothian;

Potomac;

Reston;

Short Pump;

Tysons;

Virginia Beach.

The Rockville Wegmans is one of three scheduled to open up along the East Coast in 2025, including others on Long Island and in Connecticut.

All three will "feature the traditional departments Wegmans customers have come to know and love, including delicious restaurant foods, an abundant produce department with hundreds of different fruits and vegetables, and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options."

There will also be drive through curbside loading lanes for all online grocery and Meals-To-Go order pickups.

Once it is open, the Wegmans location in Rockville be be open from 6 a.m. to midnight each day.

Those interested in applying can do so here.

