Gun Reports Trigger Two Police Responses, Lockdown At Northwood High School (Developing)

The school was locked down around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, as officers investigated reports of a gun — their second call of the day.
Earlier, shortly after 11 a.m., officers were called to the 11200 block of Old Georgetown Road to investigate reports of a person with a gun, prompting officials to place Northwood High School in “secure status.”
That incident was ultimately cleared.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, police were still investigating.
