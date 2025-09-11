Overcast 75°

Gun Reports Trigger Two Police Responses, Lockdown At Northwood High School (Developing)

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to Northwood High School twice Thursday for separate reports of a possible gun near campus.

Zak Failla
The school was locked down around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, as officers investigated reports of a gun — their second call of the day.

Earlier, shortly after 11 a.m., officers were called to the 11200 block of Old Georgetown Road to investigate reports of a person with a gun, prompting officials to place Northwood High School in “secure status.”

That incident was ultimately cleared.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, police were still investigating.

