Golf Cart Battery Explodes, Sparks $300K Rockville House Inferno: Fire Officials

The blaze broke out around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, in the 13000 block of Mimosa Farm Court off Glen Mill Road in Potomac, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the garage of a two-story single-family home. The fire spread into the main structure before firefighters could get it under control.

Piringer confirmed that the origin and cause was “accidental, likely involved electric powered golf caddy/cart (lithium batteries), in garage.”

One person and two dogs escaped safely. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed black smoke pouring from the garage as firefighters worked to douse the flames with heavy hoses.

The garage was gutted, and damage to the home is estimated at more than $300,000, officials said.

