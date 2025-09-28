The 64-year-old Rockville home healthcare CEO is among the group of women who are attempting to woo Mel Owens, 66, a former first-round NFL pick who went on to become a lawyer after retiring from the League.

Flowers is a mother of four and a recent grandmother who considers her teacup Yorkie Godiva her sidekick, according to her bio on ABC — which makes note the Maryland native loves fishing but "will NOT tolerate bad breath."

For more than three decades, Flowers has worked in the industry, including time as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now as the CEO of her healthcare agency.

"Gerri is as generous and kind as she is beautiful," her biography reads. "And while Gerri is very proud of her work, she’s even prouder of her kids and loves to brag about their accomplishments."

Having reached the pinnacle of her profession, Flowers said that she is "ready to find love and is looking for that best friend."

"She wants to spoil her man and says she hopes to be 'his dessert after a long day.'"

To that comment, ABC had a simple response: "We hope Mel is hungry!"

As for that man, Owens played for his hometown University of Michigan for four years before being picked ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1981 NFL Draft.

He went on to play nine seasons at linebacker and finished with 453 tackles, 26.5 sacks, and nine interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

Owens graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science from Michigan and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2003 before becoming a founding partner of Namanny, Byrne & Owens in California.

Now, Flowers is trying to win his heart.

The second season of "The Golden Bachelor" premiered at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, and will air in the same time slot each week.

"After several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple," ABC gushed.

"As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.