Gangster Who Killed MS-13 Rockville Rival, Plotted More Murders From Jail Learns Prison Fate

El Salvador native Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, also known as "Lunatico," pleaded guilty late last year in connection to the murder of Danis Alcides Salgado Mata, whom he and fellow gang members believed was a rival MS-13 gang member.

Rodriguez carried out the brutal killing at the direction of a senior 18th Street gang leader to prove his loyalty and rise within the gang, officials said.

The murder occurred outside Mata's home on the 13700 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.

Rodriguez and another gang member followed Mata to his residence - believing he was a member of MS-13 - where they ambushed him with multiple gunshots to the torso, officials said.

Mata’s mother and stepfather were also struck by gunfire during the attack but survived.

"These violent acts are often directed against rival gang members, 18th Street members who have violated gang rules or have otherwise disrespected the gang, and people who are suspected of cooperating with law enforcement," prosecutors said.

At the time of the shooting, Rodriguez was a low-ranking 18th Street member, and after the killing, he was promoted to a "homeboy," a full-fledged gang member, they added.

But Rodriguez’s violent ambitions did not end there.

Just days after pleading guilty to the murder in February 2024, he participated in the jailhouse stabbing of another inmate at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia.

Authorities say the attack was part of another effort to solidify his reputation within the gang.

He is now faces additional charges, including attempted murder and malicious wounding in connection with the stabbing.

The 18th Street gang is notorious for its involvement in violent crimes, including murder, assault, robbery, and firearms trafficking. Members are often required to commit acts of violence to further the gang’s interests, with attacks frequently targeting rival gang members or those suspected of cooperating with law enforcement.

Upon completion of his four decade prison term, he will face deportation proceedings.

The investigation into the 18th Street gang's activities remains ongoing.

