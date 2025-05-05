Overcast 67°

Fleeing Driver Hit, Killed After Running Into Traffic On I-495 In Prince George’s: Police

A traffic stop on I-495 turned deadly when a driver jumped out of his car and was struck by oncoming traffic, police in Prince George’s County said.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Monday, May 5, an officer attempted to pull over a driver heading north on the interstate near Annapolis Road for a traffic violation, according to the police department.

The driver did not stop, and the officer ended the traffic stop shortly after, authorities said.

A short time later, the same officer spotted the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the interstate near Kenilworth Avenue. 

As the officer approached the car, the driver got out and ran into the roadway, where he was hit by another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck him stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The incident is under active investigation. Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

