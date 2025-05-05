Fleeing Driver Hit, Killed After Running Into Traffic On I-495 In Prince George’s: Police

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Monday, May 5, an officer attempted to pull over a driver heading north on the interstate near Annapolis Road for a traffic violation, according to the police department.

The driver did not stop, and the officer ended the traffic stop shortly after, authorities said.

A short time later, the same officer spotted the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the interstate near Kenilworth Avenue.

As the officer approached the car, the driver got out and ran into the roadway, where he was hit by another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck him stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The incident is under active investigation. Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.